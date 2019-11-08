Apellis Pharma's APL-2 shows encouraging action in mid-stage kidney disease study

Preliminary data from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, DISCOVERY, evaluating Apellis Pharmaceuticals' (APLS -4.1% ) lead candidate APL-2 in patients with four renal diseases: C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), immunoglobulin A nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy and lupus nephritis, showed a positive effect. The results were presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week in Washington, DC.

Six C3G patients receiving APL-2, a C3 inhibitor, experienced a downward trend in proteinuria as measured by the urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (uPCR). Specifically, mean uPCR decreased 48% to 1.05 mg/mg from 2.03 mg/mg at day 84. No safety signals were observed.

The company is developing APL-2 for a range of complement-mediated disorders.