Chesapeake Energy top execs bought shares amid historic drop

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +1% ) tries to rebound from 20-year lows, as the company's CEO and Chairman bought a combined 125K shares on the stock's dip below $1/share.

CEO Doug Lawler paid $45,740 to buy 50K CHK shares at an average price of ~$0.91 each, which leaves the CEO with ~5.13M shares in the company, or a 0.3% stake.

Meanwhile, non-executive chairman Brad Martin paid $213K to buy 250K shares at an average price of ~$0.85, leaving him with ~1.22M CHK shares plus another 75K shares owned indirectly through a trust.

The purchases were made on Wednesday after CHK issued a "going concern" warning and reported its consecutive quarterly earnings miss.