Stocks mixed amid muddled trade messages

Stocks are mixed after President Trump says he hasn't yet agreed to roll back tariffs as part of a phase-one trade agreement, contradicting statements from Chinese officials earlier this week that easing tariffs would be part of the deal.
Nasdaq rises 0.2%, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, and the Dow is down 0.1%.
The trade news has been shifting this week with an unnamed U.S. official yesterday confirming that the deal included removing some tariffs; later Reuters reported that White House advisers were pushing back on removing tariffs.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which had risen as high as 1.956% earlier, is now at 1.924%.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, energy (-0.9%) and utilities (-0.5%) are the biggest decliners, while health care (+0.5%) and communication services (+0.2%) lead the gainers.
Crude oil edges up 0.1% at $57.18.
Gold slips 0.2% to $1,463.00 per ounce.
The Dollar Index rises 0.3% to 98.39.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.3%, the FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.6% and the DAX fell 0.5%.
