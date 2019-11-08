Stocks mixed amid muddled trade messages

Stocks are mixed after President Trump says he hasn't yet agreed to roll back tariffs as part of a phase-one trade agreement, contradicting statements from Chinese officials earlier this week that easing tariffs would be part of the deal.

Nasdaq rises 0.2% , the S&P 500 is roughly flat, and the Dow is down 0.1% .

The trade news has been shifting this week with an unnamed U.S. official yesterday confirming that the deal included removing some tariffs; later Reuters reported that White House advisers were pushing back on removing tariffs.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which had risen as high as 1.956% earlier, is now at 1.924%.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, energy ( -0.9% ) and utilities ( -0.5% ) are the biggest decliners, while health care ( +0.5% ) and communication services ( +0.2% ) lead the gainers.

Crude oil edges up 0.1% at $57.18.

Gold slips 0.2% to $1,463.00 per ounce.

The Dollar Index rises 0.3% to 98.39.