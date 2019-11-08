U.S. rig count continues to drop; oil rigs slide by 7

The total count of U.S. active drilling rigs posts the 10th decline in 11 weeks, falling by another 5 rigs to 817, Baker Hughes reports in its new weekly survey.

The oil rig count slides by 7 to 684 while gas rigs remained unchanged at 130 and 3 rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

WTI December crude oil trades flat at $57.16/bbl.

