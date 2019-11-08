Icahn to launch proxy fight at Occidental Petroleum, slams Anadarko deal

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +2.2% ) spikes higher after activist investor Carl Icahn cut his stake in the company by nearly a third while vowing to launch a proxy fight against the board next year.

In a letter to shareholders, Icahn reaffirms his fierce opposition to OXY's $38B deal for Anadarko Petroleum, calling it "one of the worst I've ever seen."

"The Oxy/Anadarko merger made no sense for stockholders, but perhaps it made sense for Vicki Hollub... and certain board members who, we believe, were concerned that OXY would be a takeover target, and therefore grossly overpaid to acquire Anadarko in order to protect themselves and their jobs," Icahn wrote.

"Although OXY has dropped 42% since April, oil has only dropped 12%," Icahn said. "We believe this is because Wall Street has completely lost faith in Hollub and her board and has concluded, in my view, that Hollub and her board will put their interests far above the best interests of OXY's stockholders."

Icahn says he has sold 10M shares in OXY and now holds 23M shares, valued at ~$900M; he had owned a $1.6B stake as of May 30.