CDC finds contaminants in patients injured from vaping liquids

Investigating the causes of a growing number of lung injuries in people using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing vaping liquids, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found toxic substances in fluid samples taken from stricken users, additives such as vitamin E acetate, medium chain triglyceride oil and other fats, that are apparently used as thickening agents.

Vitamin E acetate, which can impair lung function if inhaled, was found in all 29 lung fluid samples analyzed. The CDC cautions, though, that more testing needs to be done to determine if there is a definite causal link between it and lung injury.

The public health watchdog also re-emphasizes its recommendation to avoid using vaping products containing THC, especially from "informal" sources.

