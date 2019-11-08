Enbridge to file again for Mainline auction after regulatory halt

Enbridge (ENB +2.1% ) says it will seek approval from the Canada Energy Regulator to auction off rights to ship crude on its Mainline system, more than a month after the CER stopped the company's earlier attempt to contract space on the pipeline to shippers.

ENB, which also reported better than expected Q3 earnings, said during its earnings conference call that it expects to place the Canadian portion of the Line 3 replacement into service on Dec.1 after delays.

Line 3 is part of ENB's Mainline network that transports western Canadian oil to refineries in the midwestern U.S., and the replacement project would double capacity to 760K bbl/day.

ENB also said it expects several of its growth projects to be operational in 2019, including the $700M Gray Oak pipeline, which is the biggest of three new pipelines connecting the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast.