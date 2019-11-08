Good news/bad news: Most economic misses weren't major

While more data points came in lower than expected this week vs. those that surprised on the upside, the misses, for the most part, weren't big ones. And when it came to the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report, overall sentiment was fairly close to the consensus, the index of consumers expectations came in rosier than expected, and current economic index was markedly lower than consensus. Weaker-than-expected: University of Michigan’s November consumer sentiment at 95.7 came in slightly worse than the 95.9 consensus and improved from 95.5 in October. Consumer index on current economic conditions of 110.9 failed to meet the 112.5 consensus and weakened from 113.2 in October.

The October U.S. PMI services index came in at 50.6, vs. 51.0 consensus and down slightly from 50.9 in September; the composite number also disappointed — 50.9 vs. 51.2 consensus. Continuous jobless claims fell by 3K W/W to 1.689M, slightly more than the 1.683M expected. September wholesale inventories fell 0.4% to $676.7B, more than the 0.3% decline expected; sales were flat at $498.6B. September job openings, at 7.024M, were just slightly lower than the 7.028M expected and down from 7.310M in August (which was revised from 7.051M). September factory orders fell a bit more than expected — down 0.6% vs. estimate of -0.5% Productivity unexpectedly fell in Q3; the 0.3% dip compares with the estimate of +1.0%.

In-line: September international trade deficit at $52.5B matches consensus and narrows from $55.0B in August. Imports fell 1.7% M/M and exports fell 0.9%. Stronger-than-expected: The University of Michigan index of consumer expectations at 85.9 exceeds the 84.9 consensus and strengthens from 84.2 in October, however consumers’ overall sentiment was roughly in line with consensus and their take on current conditions fell short of expectations.

Jobless claims fell more than expected to 211K vs consensus of 215K. October ISM non-manufacturing index, at 54.7, showed surprising strength vs. 53.5 expected and rose from 52.6 in September; business activity, new orders, and employment metrics all improved from the prior month. Unit labor costs came in higher than expected in Q3, rising 3.6% vs. consensus of +2.2%.