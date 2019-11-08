Musk vs. Einhorn Twitter war ramps up

"Can you point to at least one sentence that is false and refute it with facts," asks David Einhorn, responding on Twitter to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's taunt issued earlier today.

Einhorn politely observes that Greenlight has generated real profit for investors since 1996, while Tesla has racked up over $6B in losses despite taxpayer subsidies.

He also delves into a very specific question on the manner that Tesla has reported accounts receivable.

"We are much more interested in, and have many questions about, your financial statements. Perhaps, we could spend time together with your CFO, Zach Kirkhorn," concludes Einhorn.

It feels like Musk vs. Einhorn isn't over.

