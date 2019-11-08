Waymo closing Austin operations

The closure will affect about 10 employees and an unspecified number of contractors for Alphabet's (GOOG)(GOOGL) self-driving unit. Employees will have the option to relocate or for transition pay.

Waymo's largest bases are in Detroit and Phoenix, where the company tests its fleet of autonomous vehicles.

Waymo says the Austin closure is a way to consolidate its operations teams in the two locations.

A growing number of analysts have noted that self-driving commercialization is taking longer than expected. Morgan Stanley noted last month that Waymo, a market leader, still relies on human safety drivers.