Fidelity adds four thematic funds

Fidelity Investments adds four thematic investment products, bringing its thematic lineup to 16 mutual funds and ETFs.

Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-cap U.S. companies with attractive valuations, high-quality profiles, and positive momentum signals, emphasizing sectors and industries that have historically outperformed during periods of rising inflation.

The Fidelity Enduring Opportunities Fund (MUTF:FEOPX) emphasizes investments that Fidelity's research team believes has attractive long-term potential; it's benchmarked to the MSCI All Country World Index.

Fidelity Infrastructure Fund (MUTF:FNSTX) is actively managed and invests in listed infrastructure such as airports, highways, railroads, marine ports, utilities infrastructure, energy pipelines, cell towers, and other infrastructure. It's benchmarked to the S&P Global Infrastructure Index.

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Equity Fund (MUTF:FULVX) focuses on stocks identified by Fidelity's equity research team as buy rated and aims to produce returns in excess of the fund's benchmark over a full market cycle, but with lower absolute volatility; it's benchmarked to the Russell 300 Index.