FibroGen up 16% as safety concerns with roxadustat ebb

FibroGen (FGEN +15.6% ) rallies on a 6x surge in volume on the heels of safety data on lead drug roxadustat. Pooled results from six Phase 3 studies evaluating the candidate for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients showed a safety profile comparable to placebo, putting investors at ease over the issue.

The data were presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week in Washington, DC.

All six studies met the primary efficacy endpoint of mean hemoglobin change from baseline versus control.

Roxadustat is an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) prolyl hydroxylase. HIF is a protein transcription factor that "turns on" the production of red blood cells (erythropoiesis). Its value proposition is the ability to maintain hemoglobin levels without affecting inflammation and potentially avoiding the need for ongoing intravenous iron repletion therapy as needed with epoetin alfa.