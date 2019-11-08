AstraZeneca's Farxiga shows CV benefit in heart failure study

A subanalysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial, DAPA-HF, evaluating AstraZeneca's (AZN +1.1% ) Farxiga (dapagliflozin), on top of standard-of-care treatment, in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction (with or without type 2 diabetes) (T2D) showed a cardiovascular (CV) benefit. The data were presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week in Washington, DC.

Patients receiving the SGLT2 inhibitor experienced a 28% relative reduction in the risk of CV death or worsening heart failure event.

Farxiga was first approved in the U.S. in January 2014 for T2D. Last month, the FDA approved it to reduce the risk of hospitalization in heart failure patients with T2D.