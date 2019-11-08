Stocks cap off the week on record highs

Stocks perked up in the final minutes of trading, shaking off an earlier dip after President Trump said he hasn't yet agreed to rolling back tariffs in the phase-one trade deal with China.

Each of the three major U.S. stock averages marked new record closing highs. The Nasdaq gained 0.5% in the session, ending the week up 1.1%. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% for the session and 0.9% for the week. After spending most of Friday in the red, the Dow, up 6 points for the day, ended the week up 1.2%.

By S&P 500 sector, health care (+0.7% ) and information technology ( +0.5% ) made the strongest moves up on Friday, while energy ( -0.8% ) and utilities ( -0.4% ) fell the most.

The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.939%.

Crude oil rose 0.4% to $57.40 per barrel.

Gold fell 0.4% to $1,460.20.