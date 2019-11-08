CareTrust dips 4.5% as Q3 hit with 'tenant surprises'

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) dropped 4.5% after Q3 results contained more negative "tenant surprises," according to KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler.

Three more tenant issues "will result in another $8M net rent/income haircut," Sadler writes.

That follows Q2, which included the termination of a master lease with Trillium Healthcare and the sale of seven skilled nursing facilities.

Sadler also admits his note last month calling the company's growth trajectory compelling wasn't a good call since the comapny's 2020 normalized FFO guidance is roughly unchanged vs. expected 2019 FFO.

via Bloomberg.