Citigroup's ex-consumer banking chief to get almost $12M bonus

Citigroup (NYSE:C) will pay Stephen Bird, the former CEO of its global consumer banking unit, a $11.85M performance-based incentive award for his contribution to Citi in 2019, the company said in a filing.

Bird remains employed by Citi through Jan. 7, 2020.

40% of the amount will be immediately available cash and the rest will be paid in deferred cash that will vest in four equal installments starting Jan. 20, 2021 at year intervals.

The award may be canceled in whole or in part if it's discovered that Bird was responsible for a material adverse outcome for Citi or if he engaged in misconduct that caused harm to any of Citi's business operations.