American, Southwest delay return of 737 Max

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has pushed back the planned return of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) beleaguered 737 Max plane to its schedule to March 5.

That follows a similar extension from Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), the plane's biggest U.S. customer. Southwest had originally grounded the plane through Feb. 8, and has now extended that grounding through March 6, the biggest delay from a U.S. carrier.

American's extension is from a previous grounding through Jan. 16.

Southwest, whose fleet is made entirely of Boeing 737s, has canceled thousands of flights as a result of grounding the Max. It had 34 Maxes in its fleet with another 200 on order at the time of the grounding in March.