Total to depart key oil industry trade group over climate disagreements

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it will not renew its membership in the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade association because of the group's policies on climate change.

TOT says it is "not aligned" with AFPM over the trade group's views on the Paris climate agreement, carbon pricing and renewable energy development.

TOT is the second oil major to exit AFPM this year, joining Royal Dutch Shell.

The French firm said it would stay in the American Chemistry Council, the American Petroleum Institute and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers since those groups were "partially aligned" with the company on climate change issues.