Olympic Steel sees continued double-digit drop in steel shipments

Olympic Steel (ZEUS -9.3% ) tumbles nearly 10% after narrowly missing Q3 earnings expectations and forecasting lower Q4 shipments than in the year-ago period.

ZEUS says it expects Q4 shipments will fall 11%-12% Y/Y to 229K-231K st from 259K st shipped in the prior-year quarter, after Q3 shipments slipped 12% Y/Y to 249K st.

ZEUS says weak demand in October will outweigh a recent pickup in the market as steel mills in the U.S. make a push to increase hot-rolled coil prices by $80/st.

The company's YTD steel shipments are down 11% Y/Y to 789K st, while specialty metal product shipments are 11% higher to 111K st.