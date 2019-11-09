Restaurants lean on pricing for growth

Restaurant same-store sales rose 0.06% in October to mark the second straight month of small growth, according to data from TDn2K.

Comparable traffic was down 3.1% during the month, but pricing/mix offset the drop in guests.

TDn3K notes third-party delivery is playing a large part in the shift toward off-premise consumption. The firm says 86% of operators not currently using a third-party delivery platform are planning to implement it within the next twelve months.

Within the restaurant sector, outperformers on a YTD share price return comparison are Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) +69%, Luby's (NYSE:LUB) +57% and Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) +56%. Laggards in the sector include Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) -51%, Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) -34% and Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) -33%. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is right in the middle of the list, ranking 20th out of 42 publicly-traded restaurant stocks with a +9.0% YTD gain.

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, RRGB, SONC, WEN, BWLD, QSR, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, RUTH, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, OTC:KONA, PBPB, BJRI, CBRL, WING, BOJA, ZOES, ARCO, YUM, CMG, SHAK, TACO, WING, FAT, ARKR.