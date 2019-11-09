Instagram 'likes' to disappear in the U.S.

Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) will begin testing the hiding of "likes" in the U.S. this week in an attempt to make the platform "less of a competition" and "reduce social comparison."

The feature was first tested in Canada this spring, and was subsequently expanded to half a dozen other countries, including Brazil, Japan and Australia.

Users will still be able to see how often a post of theirs has been liked, but the counts won't be displayed to followers and won't appear in public Instagram feeds.