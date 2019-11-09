Alibaba hires more banks for HK listing

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has added Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to the sales force of its Hong Kong listing, and invited several Chinese banks to do the same, Bloomberg reports.

The deal is being led by Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and China International Capital Corporation, with the company due to face the Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing committee hearing on Thursday.

Alibaba then plans to start taking investor orders on Nov. 15 and price the up to $15B offering on Nov. 20.