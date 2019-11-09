Saudi Aramco releases IPO prospectus

Up to 0.5% of shares will be allocated to individual investors in what could be the biggest initial public offering in history. The IPO process will begin on November 17 and close on December 4.

It was also revealed that Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has one class of shares. A share entitles its holder to one vote and each shareholder has the right to attend and vote at General Assemblies.

Give or take a trillion.... Analyst valuations of the state-backed oil giant have so far varied greatly, ranging from between $1.2T to $2.3T.

ETFs: KSA, FLSA