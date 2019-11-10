Goldman faces 'sexist' probe over Apple Card

New York's Department of Financial Services has initiated a probe into the credit card practices of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) following a series of tweets from David Heinemeier Hansson - the creator of Ruby on Rails.

He slammed the Apple Card (NASDAQ:AAPL) for giving him 20x the credit limit than his wife - despite filing joint tax returns and his wife having a better credit score - and alleged that gender discrimination was present in algorithms that determined credit limits.

Launched in August, the Apple Card is a joint venture between Apple and Goldman, which is responsible for all credit decisions related to the card.