Qurate A Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Qurate A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (-3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QRTEA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.