Franco-Nevada Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+55.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $223.73M (+31.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FNV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.