DXC Technology Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-29.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.92B (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DXC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.