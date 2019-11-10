Hudbay Minerals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.75M (-18.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, HBM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.