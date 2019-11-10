TerraForm Power Q3 Earnings Preview

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+187.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.83M (+14.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TERP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.