Keystone pipeline returns to service after spill shutdown

TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone oil pipeline has resumed moving crude oil following approval of the company's repair and restart plan by the U.S. Pipeline And Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The company says it will operate the pipeline at a reduced pressure, gradually increase the volume of crude oil moving through the system.

The 590K bbl/day pipeline had been shut down since a spill was detected in North Dakota on Oct. 29; TRP says it is still trying to determine the cause of the incident.

Separately, a recent Reuters report says Keystone has been transporting oil from Canada to the U.S. at a higher than standard level of pressure since it started operating in 2010, when it was granted a special permit by the PHMSA on the condition TC would closely monitor the pipeline.

After four significant leaks including last week's 9,120-barrel spill, the exemption is in the spotlight and users of the pipeline are concerned it may be at risk.