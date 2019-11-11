Alibaba sets new Singles' Day record

Sales for Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) annual Singles' Day event jumped 25% in the first nine hours to 158B yuan ($23B), nearly two thirds of Amazon's online store sales in its latest quarter.

The shopping blitz also recorded 84B yuan ($12B) within the first hour, up 22% from last year's early haul of 69B yuan ($9.8B).

First latching on to Singles Day - symbolized by the four lonely 1s of 11/11 - in 2009, Alibaba has transformed the holiday into the world's biggest online sales event.

Update: Gross merchandise value surpassed last year's 213.5B yuan ($30.5B) on Monday afternoon local time, and kept rising through the rest of the day.