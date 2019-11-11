Hong Kong chaos rattles stocks

Traders are closely following the events in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng Index lost almost 3% after the city's start-of-week commute descended into turmoil as demonstrators tried to block roads and delay trains.
Police fired gunshots at protesters, sending one man to the hospital in critical condition, a day after three pro-democracy lawmakers were arrested.
Dow futures also fell 115 points on the news in the U.S., where the bond market is closed Monday due to Veterans Day.
