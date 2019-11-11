Blow to Amazon in Seattle council election

Progressives have firmly retained control of Seattle's city council, reviving chances for a tax on big businesses that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) helped fend off last year (its HQ is based in the city).
The tech giant had plowed a record $1.5M into a Super PAC run by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce to back a slate of candidates viewed as pro-business.
The unprecedented level of spending drew national attention, with Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders accusing Amazon of trying to buy the council.
