Sterling rises as U.K. avoids recession

The British economy welcomed a return to growth in the third quarter as GPD expanded 0.3% following a 0.2% contraction in Q2.

Things are still looking weak. On an annual basis, U.K. GDP only rose by 1%, marking the lowest rate since the first quarter of 2010, when Britain clawed its way out of the financial crisis.

"Manufacturing, the largest sub-sector of production, was also flat in the three months to September 2019," according to the Office for National Statistics.

Sterling +0.3% to $1.2803.

