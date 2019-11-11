Iran finds new oil field with over 50B barrels

"I am telling the White House that in the days when you sanctioned the sale of Iranian oil and pressured our nation, the country's dear workers and engineers were able to discover 53B barrels of oil in a big field," Iran President Hassan Rouhani declared.

The oil would be added to Iran's proven reserves of roughly 150B (barrels), he added.

The find comes as Iran struggles to sell energy abroad after the U.S. pulled out of its nuclear deal with world powers last year.