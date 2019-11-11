Neptune inks deal with IFF to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) has entered into a collaboration agreement with International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products for the mass retail and health & wellness markets.

App Connect Service, Inc. is also a party to the agreement to provide related branding strategies and promotional activities.

In conjunction with the co-development partnership, Neptune will issue to IFF 2M warrants, each warrant allowing the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $12.00/share with a 5-year expiration date.

The first products are expected to launch under Neptune's Forest Remedies brand at U.S. retailers in 1H 2020. NEPT will be responsible for the marketing and sale of the products and will pay a royalty to each of IFF and App Connect associated with the sales of co-developed products.