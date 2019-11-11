Roche and PTC's risdiplam successful in SMA study

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech announces positive results from the second part of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, SUNFISH, evaluating risdiplam in patients with Type 2 or 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The pivotal Phase 3 portion met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in a scale called MFM-32 at month 12 versus placebo.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed data will be shared with global regulatory authorities and presented at a future medical conference.

The company says risdiplam is a survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier designed to durably increase and sustain SMN protein levels throughout the central nervous system and peripheral tissues.

Roche and Genentech are leading clinical development in collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) under a November 2011 agreement.