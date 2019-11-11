SunPower to split in two; SPWR's Waters to lead spinoff of solar panel maker

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +5.6% pre-market after announcing plans to split into two publicly traded companies.

SunPower will continue as a top North American distributed generation, storage and energy services company, while newly formed Maxeon Solar Technologies will spun off as a global manufacturer and marketer of premium solar panels.

SunPower will maintain its corporate HQ in Silicon Valley and CEO Tom Werner will continue to lead the company; Maxeon Solar will be headquartered in Singapore and be run by Jeff Waters, chief executive of SunPower's Technologies business unit.

As part of the deal, longtime SunPower partner Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co. will make a $298M investment in Maxeon Solar to help finance the scale‐up of Maxeon 5 production capacity.

SunPower is majority owned by French energy firm Total (NYSE:TOT).