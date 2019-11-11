Dana shows off new agriculture equipment

Dana (NYSE:DAN) unveils new e-mobility technologies that it says improve the performance of drive and work functions for field sprayers and telehandlers used in agriculture.

The company is showcasing drive systems for telehandlers and field sprayers at a trade show today, as well as debuting new drive and motion technologies for field sprayers.

"From telehandlers that accomplish a variety of work functions to sprayers that perform a single task continuously over several hours, the diversity of duty cycles across applications presents engineering challenges for agriculture equipment manufacturers on the path to electrification," says Dana exec Aziz Aghili.

Source: Press Release