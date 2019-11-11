Twitter PT cut after monetization setback

Loop Capital cuts its Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) target from $55 to $42, citing the "disappointing setback" in the recent Q3 report.

The firm expects the Q3 issues to continue into Q4 "and some revenue will likely remain stranded even after remedial steps."

The headwinds are "transitory," but shares "will likely tread water until software bugs are resolved and revenue growth demonstrates a rebound."

Loop maintains a Buy rating on the accelerating user growth. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.