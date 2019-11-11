Brookfield Renewable plans Canadian corporation

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) plans to create a Canadian corporation, a move that the partnership says could lead to enhance liquidity of its securities.

The Canadian corporation will publicly list on the same exchanges as the current partnership, giving investors the choice to invest in the company through either a partnership or a Canadian corporation.

BEP plans to distribute to existing unitholders, on a tax-free basis to the majority of unitholders, class A shares of the new corporation, Brookfield Renewable Corporation. From an economic and accounting perspective, the transaction will be similar to a unit split.

Current unitholders are expected to get one BEPC class A share for every four BEP units held in the form of a special distribution.

Class A shares will be structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent of BEP units, including identical distributions, and will be exchangeable, at the shareholder's option for one BEP unit.

During Q3, Brookfield Renewable Partners generated funds from operations of $133M, up 27% from $105M in the year-ago quarter.

Its hydroelectric segment generated FFO of $125M, up 20% Y/Y; wind and solar segments generated combined FFO of $72M, up 20% Y/Y; storage and other segments produced FFO of $6M.

Total generation of 11,089 GWh vs 11,609 GWh in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net loss of $53M, or 17 cents per share, vs. $55M, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

