Amicus +6% premarket on Q3 beat

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Q3 results: Revenues: $48.8M (+136.9%).

Net loss: ($61.8M) (+61.2%); loss/share: ($0.24) (+71.4%); Quick Assets: $514.2M (+2.0%).

2019 guidance: Galafold revenue: $170M - 180M from $160M - 180M.

Key Strategic Priorities: Complete enrollment in Phase 3 PROPEL clinical study in Pompe disease and report additional Phase 2 data.

Report additional two-year results from Phase 1/2 clinical study in CLN6 Batten disease and complete enrollment in ongoing CLN3 Batten disease Phase 1/2 study.

Shares are up 6% premarket.

