Chewy on watch after Credit Suisse callout

Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with an Outperform rating.

CS on Chewy: "In our view, it is well positioned amid a robust pet care industry, with an expanding customer base, unique customer engagement, and considerable Autoship adoption supporting strong recurring revenue streams. We forecast double-digit top-line growth over the next several years, handily outpacing pet care expenditure growth. While CHWY currently remains unprofitable (2019E EBITDA of -$105 million), we estimate it will turn a profit in 2022, leveraging its technology and expanding product offering along with its ramping scale."

The firm assigns a price target of $29 on Chewy to rep 26% upside potential. Chewy has traded in a range of $22.00 to $41.34 since the IPO.