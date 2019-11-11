Nvidia target lifted on 2020 product cycle

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) target gets a boost from $195 to $240 at UBS.

Analyst Timothy Arcuri cites the 2020 product cycle with ray tracing becoming standard and data center improving with the next 7nm product's announcement around the corner.

Arcuri thinks "performance-focused customers like Google are waiting for this product & others are building it into their 2020 road maps."

Upcoming catalyst: Nvidia reports earnings on November 14.

NVDA shares are down 0.5% pre-market to $206.70.

Nvidia has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Related: Last week, Raymond James said the firm's channel checks didn't show the type of activity that would normally precede an imminent 7nm product launch. He expects the product to be delayed until Q1 or Q2.