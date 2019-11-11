Pieris Pharma +4% premarket on Q3 beat

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Q3 results: Revenues: $15.1M (+81.9%).

Net loss: ($2.6M) (+58.1%); loss/share: ($0.05) (+54.5%); Quick Assets: $86.2M (-32.7%).

The Company completed a $32M private placement, consisting of 9,014,960 units at a price of $3.55 per unit, with each unit consisting of (i) one share of common stock or 0.001 non-voting Series C convertible preferred stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.10/share.

Shares are up 4% premarket.

