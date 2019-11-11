Credit Suisse's investment-banking head steps down

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) CEO of Investment Banking and Capital Markets, James L. Amine, steps down to take the newly created role as head of Private Credit Opportunities based in New York.

The change in the Swiss bank's upper ranks follows the recent departures of its wealth management division head and the bank's COO, who resigned amid a spying scandal.

David Miller takes over as CEO of IBCM and will join the Group Executive Board. Most recently, Miller was global head of Credit, head of Global Credit Products and a member of the Global Markets Management Committee.

Eric Varvel becomes chairman of ICBM, in addition to his existing responsibilities as CEO of Asset Management and President and CEO of Credit Suisse Holdings USA.

Harold Bogle, currently chairman of ICBM, will become vice chairman, Group Executive Office.