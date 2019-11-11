England's NHS watchdog on board with GW Pharma's Epidyolex & Sativex

England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) on cost and care quality, is recommending the inclusion of GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GWPH) Epidyolex (cannabidiol) oral solution for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox Gastaut or Dravet syndromes and Sativex (nabiximols) for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis for routine reimbursement.

The company says this is the first time NICE has given the thumbs up for a plant-derived cannabis-based medicine.