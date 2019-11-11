Pound advances as Brexit Party won't contest Conservative seats

The British pound strengthens 0.8% against the greenback after U.K.'s Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, said it wouldn't contest hundreds of districts held by the ruling Conservative Party in next month's U.K. election, boosting Prime Minister Borish Johnson's chances of keeping his job.

Farage said his party wouldn't field candidates in the 317 seats in Britain held by Conservatives since the 2017 election, reversing a previous pledge to put forth candidates for seats in all districts.

The party would run for other seats in the 650-seat House of Commons held by the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties, he said.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR