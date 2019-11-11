Oil majors, ICE to partner in new exchange for Abu Dhabi's Murban crude

BP, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are among the global oil firms partnering with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a new futures exchange to trade Abu Dhabi's flagship Murban crude grade in what could become a new price benchmark for 20% of the world’s oil.

Although oil producers across the Persian Gulf pump about a fifth of the world's oil, they have never had a region-wide, exchange-traded crude benchmark, and Abu Dhabi's ADNOC wants the Murban futures contract to become a benchmark for crude from the region.

Murban crude futures likely would begin trading in June 2020 and become the benchmark for other Abu Dhabi grades, ADNOC CEO Sultan al Al Jaber tells Bloomberg, adding that ICE will be a majority shareholder in the new exchange.

Other partners in the exchange are Petrochina (NYSE:PTR), Vitol, Inpex and JXTG Holdings of Japan, Thailand's PTT and South Korea-based GS Caltex.

ETFs: USO, BNO