Owl Rock Capital Group sells minority stake to Neuberger Berman unit

Owl Rocks Capital Group sells a passive, non-voting minority stake to Dyal Capital Partners, a division of Neuberger Berman.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Owl Rock plans to use all proceeds from the transaction to invest in Owl Rock products, which are expected to include complementary product launches and strategies in 2020.

There will be no changes in the management, strategy, investment process, or day-to-day operations of Owl Rock or any Owl Rock managed product, including Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC), a publicly-traded business development company that is externally managed by an affiliate of Owl Rock.